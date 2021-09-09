Half Year 2021 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2021 interim results call. Shane and I will present on the performance and prospects for Cairn for the next 30 minutes. If I was to summarize the 2 key points, at the outset, I would say that firstly Cairn's first half sales performance has been very strong, especially when you consider that our sites were closed for approximately 13 weeks due to the government's public health restrictions. Secondly, there is now momentum in the business, which leads us today to raise our 2-year operating profit guidance to the year and next year by 14%.



You will see from Slide 3 that in addition to performing well financially, the key attributes of our business are also a strong as ever. The health and safety of all our colleagues remains our top priority. We strive day in day out to build quality homes and excel at customer service. Our investment in our people is relentless with over 50 new hires this year. The support of our supply chain partners is steadfast and we're now back with over