Half Year 2022 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us as we report our performance for the half year -- first half of the year '22 and the outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond. I'm joined this morning by Shane Doherty, our CFO; Declan Murray, our Head of Investor Relations; and our Head of Finance, Ian Cahill.



I'm pleased to say that the 6 months to June 30 has been our strongest half year-to-date. We closed 547 new home sales and generated EUR 36.2 million in operating profit. And the message today is that we are investing even more in our construction activities to materially increase output against the backdrop of what has been sustained and growing demand throughout the year, and importantly, into the on-selling season. We are currently active in 22 sites, having invested nearly EUR 350 million in work in progress, and continued our regional expansion to include new developments in Limerick and Kilkenny. We anticipate that we will close circa 1,500 new home sales by the end of the year. And critically, 500