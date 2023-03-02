Preliminary Q4 2022 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our analyst and investor call as we review 2022 and a look forward to 2023 because Alan mentioned, I'm joined by Shane, Tara, Declan and Ian here this morning and you'll hear from some of my colleagues later.



It's no exaggeration to say that 2022 was a milestone year for Cairn. It was our first full year out of COVID-19, and we certainly put the foot to the floor in terms of delivery. We have scaled our delivery platform and closed 1,526 new homes in 2022, 1/3 of which were social affordable and affordable. Cairn is certainly playing an