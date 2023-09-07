Q2 2023 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Alex. It's a beautiful sunny morning in Dublin. Good morning to everybody and thank you all for joining us for our analyst and investor call as we review 2023 interim results and look forward to the remainder of this year. I'm joined this morning for our presentation by Shane Doherty, our CFO; Tara Grimley, our Company Secretary and Head of Sustainability; and Declan Murray, our Head of Finance and Treasury.



The success of our strategy and momentum of our business is most clearly demonstrated by delivery. As we report today, the outlook for our business is extremely positive, illustrated in part by our