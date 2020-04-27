Q1 2020 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Cegedim First Quarter 2020 Revenue Call. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company's website. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim first quarter 2020 revenue. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and prospects and are based on our view as of today, April 27, 2020. For additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumption, please refer to our