Q1 2022 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO & Head of IR



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim first quarter 2022 revenue. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and our prospects, and are based on our view as of today, April 28, 2022.



Additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectation and underlying assumption, please refer to our investor registration document, specifically Chapter 7 on risk management. Having this in mind, I will turn on Page 3.



For the first quarter, 2022 big picture, revenue came to EUR 129.2 million. On a reported basis, this is an increase of 5.5%; on a like-for-like basis, an increase of 5%. So exactly on our guidance on the full year revenue. This is a promising start for the full year for Cegedim. All operating divisions contributed to the first quarter organic growth.

