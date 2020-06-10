Crocs Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everybody, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Crocs, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Smach, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Crocs, Inc. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas J. Smach - Crocs, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everybody. I'm Tom Smach, and I'm honored to be your Chairman of the Board of Directors at Crocs. I consider this a privilege and take this responsibility very seriously. I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Crocs, Inc.



Due to the public health impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our directors, employees, stockholders and other stakeholders, we are hosting the annual meeting as a virtual meeting this year. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and most importantly your support of Crocs.



Before the meeting begins, I would like to introduce you to the current members of our Board of Directors and the senior management team who are joining us