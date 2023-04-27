Q1 2023 Crocs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Corinne Lin - Crocs, Inc. - VP of Corporate Finance



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Crocs, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, we announced our latest quarterly results, and a copy of the press release may be found on our website at crocs.com. We would like to remind you that some of the information provided on this call is forward-looking and accordingly, is subject to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.



These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our supply chain challenges cost inflation, the acquisition of HEYDUDE and the benefits thereof, Crocs strategy, plans, objectives, expectations, financial or otherwise and intentions; future financial results and growth potential, anticipated