Q2 2020 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena Hæggström - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's second quarter financials. My name is Milena Hæggström, Head of IR at Caverion, and the presentation will be today held by our CEO, Ari Lehtoranta; and CFO, Martti Ala-Härkönen.



And before we start, I would like to remind you, we have set the date for our sustainability morning that will be held in connection with our Q3 results in November -- 5th of November. So most welcome to that session as well.



But now, Ari, please go ahead.



Ari Lehtoranta - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Milena, and good morning also from my behalf, and welcome to this live session in a very, very special situation where we are living at the moment. The presentation, which I will share with Martti, will take this time only about 30 minutes.



I will start with a market update and describe how the corona impacted both market and us in