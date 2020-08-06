Q2 2020 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's second quarter financials. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, Head of IR at Caverion, and the presentation will be today held by our CEO, Ari Lehtoranta; and CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen.



And before we start, I would like to remind you, we have set the date for our sustainability morning that will be held in connection with our Q3 results in November -- 5th of November. So most welcome to that session as well.



But now, Ari, please go ahead.



Ari Lehtoranta - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Milena, and good morning also from my behalf, and welcome to this live session in a very, very special situation where we are living at the moment. The presentation, which I will share with Martti, will take this time only about 30 minutes.



I will start with a market update and describe how the corona impacted both market and us in