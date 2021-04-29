Q1 2021 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's Q1 results. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. And we are reporting live from our headquarters today. The presentations will be held by our interim CEO, Mats Paulsson; and our CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen.



Yes, hello. Hello, Milena. Thank you. I hope you can hear me.



We can. The floor is yours.



Very good. Thank you very much.



And good morning to all of you here from south of Sweden, Helsingborg, where the