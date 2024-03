Q1 2021 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena Hæggström - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's Q1 results. My name is Milena Hæggström. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. And we are reporting live from our headquarters today. The presentations will be held by our interim CEO, Mats Paulsson; and our CFO, Martti Ala-Härkönen.



And now let's test if we have Mats online. He's joining us from Sweden. Hello?



Mats Paulsson - Caverion Oyj - Interim President, CEO & Chairman



Yes, hello. Hello, Milena. Thank you. I hope you can hear me.



Milena Hæggström - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



We can. The floor is yours.



Mats Paulsson - Caverion Oyj - Interim President, CEO & Chairman



Very good. Thank you very much.



And good morning to all of you here from south of Sweden, Helsingborg, where the