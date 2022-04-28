Q1 2022 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's first quarter results. My name is Milena Haeggstrom, I'm the Head of IR here at Caverion. And today, we are hosting live in Helsinki with the live audience, so welcome and nice to see you again. And I would also like to remind you of our upcoming Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on the 10th of May. So most welcome to join that virtual meeting.



So today, we are presenting live. And the presentation will be held by our CEO, Jacob Gotzsche; and our Interim CFO, Riitta Palomaki. And after the presentations, you will have the opportunity to ask questions also through conference call and live webcast.



But now please welcome, Jacob.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much, Milena, and good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning presentation with our Interim CFO, Riitta, and