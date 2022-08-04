Q2 2022 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's first half results. My name is Milena Haeggstrom. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. Today, we are reporting from the sunny Helsinki with a live audience. Nice to see many faces here. And the presentation today will be held by our CEO, Jacob Gotzsche; and our interim CFO, Riitta Palomaki.



Please go ahead, Jacob.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you Milena. And good morning also, on my behalf. I will share this morning's presentation with our CFO Riitta. It will take around 30 minutes.



We have 4 topics on the agenda for today. I will start with the market update. Then I will continue with our group development during the period including our financials and order backlog. Then I will give you a little bit status on corona and the signals related to that. And then we have