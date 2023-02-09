Q4 2022 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to this news conference on Caverion's full year results. My name is Milena Hægstrom, I'm the Head of IR here at Caverion. And today's presentation will be held by our President and CEO Jacob Gotzsche; and our CFO, Mikko Kettunen.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much, Milena, and good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning a presentation with our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes.



Let's have a look at the agenda. We have 4 topics on the agenda for today. I'll start with the year 2022 in Caverion in brief, including our group development during the period covering the full year 2022, and then focusing on the highlights of