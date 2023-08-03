Aug 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's first half results. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. The presentations today will be held by our CEO, Jacob GÃ¶tzsche; and our CFO, Mikko Kettunen.
Please go ahead, Jacob.
Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board
Thank you, Milena, and good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning's presentation with our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes.
Let's have a look at the agenda. We have 4 topics for today. I'll first start with Q2 performance in brief, including our continued execution of our M&A growth strategy. I will then continue with our operating environment, a few words about some of our most recent customer contracts, update on our people and safety measures. Mikko will then cover our second topic
Q2 2023 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...