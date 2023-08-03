Q2 2023 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's first half results. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. The presentations today will be held by our CEO, Jacob GÃ¶tzsche; and our CFO, Mikko Kettunen.



Please go ahead, Jacob.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Milena, and good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning's presentation with our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes.



Let's have a look at the agenda. We have 4 topics for today. I'll first start with Q2 performance in brief, including our continued execution of our M&A growth strategy. I will then continue with our operating environment, a few words about some of our most recent customer contracts, update on our people and safety measures. Mikko will then cover our second topic