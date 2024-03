Q2 2023 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena Hæggström - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's first half results. My name is Milena Hæggström, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. The presentations today will be held by our CEO, Jacob Götzsche; and our CFO, Mikko Kettunen.



Please go ahead, Jacob.



Jacob Götzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Milena, and good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning's presentation with our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes.



Let's have a look at the agenda. We have 4 topics for today. I'll first start with Q2 performance in brief, including our continued execution of our M&A growth strategy. I will then continue with our operating environment, a few words about some of our most recent customer contracts, update on our people and safety measures. Mikko will then cover our second topic