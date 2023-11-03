Q3 2023 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Noora Koikkalainen - Caverion Oyj - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast concerning Caverion's third quarter results. I am Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations here at Caverion. And with me here today, I have our CEO, Jacob GÃ¶tzsche; and CFO, Mikko Kettunen. As usual, we will start with the presentations, after which we will be happy to answer any questions.



I think we're ready to start. Go ahead, Jacob.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Noora, and also good morning on my behalf. I will start my presentation today by sharing the key highlights concerning our business performance during the third quarter of 2023. Mikko will then go through our financial performance in more detail after my presentation. At the end, we will update you on the status of the public tender offer by Triton.



In Q3, the operating environment continued to be challenging. Despite this, we have been able to deliver solid profitability and revenue growth