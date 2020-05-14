Q1 2020 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our Q1 2020 webcast. I will take you immediately. There's obviously disclaimer on Page 2, which I'm sure you're all familiar with. On Page 3 is where we're going to just go through some of the key events that we saw in this quarter that just passed. The company got -- or basically PDCO, EMA Pediatric Committee, adopted a further opinion of our PIP plan for Nefecon which was announced in January. Also in January, the Board of Directors decided to explore a potential offering of the company's securities in the U.S. which would then, if proceeded with, would be by an IPO on NASDAQ. We also, in the same month, welcomed two new significant shareholders into our cap structure: Vivo Capital and Sofinnova Partners, through by way of a secondary purchase. And in -- towards the end of the quarter, the company also held an Extra General Meeting where authorization for the Board of Directors to issue new shares in the potential equity offering and listing in the U.S. as