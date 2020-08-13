Q2 2020 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Calliditas Therapeutics Q2 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Renee Aguiar-Lucander; CFO, Fredrik Johansson; and CSO, Johan Haggblad. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to this Q2 call. I'm going to start on Page 3 and just take you through the summary of key events for this quarter, Q2.



So in June, we completed an IPO on NASDAQ Global Select Market in the U.S. The gross proceeds of the offering was $90 million. And we actually were the first ever kind of Swedish life science company to actually raise capital in an IPO on the NASDAQ Select, which we think is pretty exciting. And the process itself was there was a brief kind of like a 4-day roadshow, which now all of you who have seen what's happened in the kind of capital market due to COVID-19 has become quite the standard. The offer was multiple times that were subscribed, and we're