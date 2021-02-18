Q4 2020 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q4 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Renee Lucander; and CFO, Fredrik Johansson.
(Operator Instructions)
Renee, please begin.
Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to Calliditas Q4 2020 report. And if you -- as you're aware, obviously, there is a disclaimer. And so during today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements may include statements among other things about the timing progress of results. Our ongoing Phase III clinical trials for Nefecon, development plan for setanaxib or any other future product candidates, timing, scope, likelihood, domestic, and/or foreign regulatory filings and approvals. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information assumption and expectations, are subject to change. And involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
