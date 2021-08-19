Q2 2021 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q2 2021 Report. Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Renee Lucander; the CFO, Fredrik Johansson; and the President of North America, Andrew Udell.



(Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



Fredrik Johansson - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you. We start at Page 2 at the forward-looking statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any certain statements contained in this presentation.



And we would, thus, caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of today, they are made. Calliditas Therapeutics disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements,