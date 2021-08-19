Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q2 2021 Report. Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Renee Lucander; the CFO, Fredrik Johansson; and the President of North America, Andrew Udell.
(Operator Instructions)
Speakers, please begin.
Fredrik Johansson - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CFO
Thank you. We start at Page 2 at the forward-looking statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any certain statements contained in this presentation.
And we would, thus, caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of today, they are made. Calliditas Therapeutics disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements,
Q2 2021 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...