Q3 2021 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Calliditas Therapeutics Conference Call for Q3 2021.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this Q3 presentation. I am joined today by Richard Philipson, our Chief Medical Officer; Fredrik Johansson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andy Udell, President, North America. Before we launch into the report, I just want to draw your attention to the disclaimer page, on Page 2, related to any forward-looking statements and refer you to the disclosures made in company filings with the SEC.



So on Page 3, some highlights from the quarter. During this quarter, we concluded transactions aimed at progressing our established partnering strategy ex-U.S. and also to strengthen our cash position. So after a broad and successful structured process in the -- during the