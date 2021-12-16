Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody joining us on this call. I'd just like to draw your attention to Page number 2. Yesterday, we issued a press release announcing FDA's accelerated approval of TARPEYO, which was known as Nefecon during its development.



But please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered unders the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During this call, management be making forward-looking statements.



Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated for the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements