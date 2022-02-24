Q4 2021 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to this Q4 report. With me today, I have Andrew Udell, President, North America; Chris Ngai, VP, Market Access; Fredrik Johansson, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer page on Page 2. With regards to any forward-looking statements made, I refer you to the company's reports and other filings, including those which contain risk factors and other relevant information.



Please turn the page to Page #3. So this quarter, Calliditas has achieved a historic milestone in the company's history as we had our first commercial product approved in the U.S. under accelerated approval by the FDA. This is the result of our pioneering efforts in IgA nephropathy, which started over a decade ago, and we are delighted to be able to offer the first and only approved drug to this highly deserving patient population. The actual approval was provided on December 15, and this is under the branding of TARPEYO. And as I mentioned, it's the accelerated approval