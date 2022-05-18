Q1 2022 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) And afterwards, there will be a question-answer session. I will now hand the call over to Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO. Please begin your meeting.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



On this call today, I am joined by Andrew Udell, President North America; and Fredrik Johansson, Chief Financial Officer.



On this call today, I am joined by Andrew Udell, President North America; and Fredrik Johansson, Chief Financial Officer.



So if you turn to Page 3. So as you are all aware, it's the last quarter, Calliditas Therapeutics Q4, I would say, achieved a historic milestone in our history. We had our first commercial