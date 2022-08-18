Q2 2022 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q2 2022 Presentation. (Operator Instructions). Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Renee Aguiar-Lucander; CFO, Fredrik Johansson; and President, North America; Andrew Udell. Please begin the meeting.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the Q2 report for 2022. If you would go please to Page 2, which is the disclaimer page. I just would like to draw your attention to this page related to forward-looking statements and refer you to the company's reports and other filings including this which contains risk structures and other relevant information. Let's turn the page.



So a couple of highlights for Q2. So in Q2, Calliditas achieved another major milestone as we received a positive opinion from EMA related to the conditional approval of Kinpeygo in Europe. The European Commission subsequently formulated products and issued our market authorization in July, which are now in process of transferring in order to