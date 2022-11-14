Q3 2022 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



With me on today's call, I have Fredrik Johansson, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard Philipson, Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Andrew Udell, President of North America.



So if we turn to Page 3, please. So some of the Q3 highlights. So in this quarter, Calliditas has achieved another major milestone as we received formal conditional approval of Kinpeygo in Europe. Subsequent to achieving this, we immediately started the transfer