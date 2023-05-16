Q1 2023 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to this Q1 2023 report. With me today, I have Fredrik Johansson, Chief Financial Officer; Richard Philipson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Andrew Udell, President of North America.



Next slide, please. I'd like to just draw your attention to the disclaimer page. It relates to any forward-looking statements, and I would like to refer you to the company's reports and other filings, including those which contain risk factors and other relevant information.



Next page, please. So some highlights for Q1. In February, we received conditional marketing authorization from the MHRA for Kinpeygo, which thus became the first-ever approved treatment for IgA nephropathy in the U.K. In March, we obviously had our main event for the quarter. We read out top line data from the global placebo-controlled randomized Phase III study known as NefIgArd, which met its primary endpoint of kidney function expressed as eGFR. The trial was very successful and