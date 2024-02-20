Feb 20, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Please join me first in thanking Conagra for sponsoring last night's fantastic opening reception. Always a fan favorite. So like many in the industry, Conagra has been impacted by some behavior shifts as consumers look to stretch their food budgets, and this has elongated the expected volume recovery. But the company has recently targeted investment in Frozen and was met with solid consumer response, which has caused the company to step up its activity to a broader set of key categories in the back half of this fiscal year to get volume moving in the right direction all while free cash flows remain solid, allowing for further deleveraging.



With us from Conagra today to talk more about its go-forward approach are Sean Connolly, President and CEO; Tom McGough, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; Ale Eboli, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer; and Dave Marberger, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Sean, over to you. Thanks for being here.



Sean M. Connolly - Conagra Brands, Inc. - President, CEO &