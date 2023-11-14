Q3 2023 Encavis AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Christoph Husmann - Encavis AG - CFO, Chairman & Spokesman of Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome from my side. My name is Christoph Husmann and on my right-hand side is Mario Schirru, the CIO and COO of Encavis AG.



Well welcome to our Q3 Conference Call. This morning. This morning we released our -- yesterday evening, we released our Q3 figures which once more show the resilience of our business model, even in these turbulent times.



We increased this year compared to the previous years in the first 9 months our gigawatt hour production, although last year was characterized by extremely good irradiation, as well as wind performance. And we could in these days of more normalized weather conditions even slightly increase the gigawatt-hour production by overcompensating that shortfall due to lower irradiation and wind performance by the additions to our capacities.



And we slightly -- very slightly, could increase our revenues, not only before the background of this lower gigawatt hour production due to much better weather in the previous year,