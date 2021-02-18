Full Year 2020 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Hello and good afternoon everyone. I'm delighted to present the 2020 Carmila results. My name is Marie Cheval, and I was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila. And before that, I spent over 3 years within Carrefour Group where I managed the French market. So I've been administrator of Carmila since 2018 and I'm familiar with the assets and the teams of Carmila.



As you know, we published our annual results last night and will present along with Sebastien Vanhoove, our general director, as well as our CFO. We are hoping that this presentation will be an opportunity to exchange, communicate and take your questions, as well as answering them. 2020 has been marked by this unprecedented health crisis and which has deeply impacted our customers -- has revealed the commitment of the teams of Carmila, with the closing down, the