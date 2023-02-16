Full Year 2022 Carmila SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jonathan Kirk

Carmila S.A. - Head of IR

* Marie Cheval

Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO

* Pierre-Yves Thirion

Carmila S.A. - CFO

* Sebastian Palacios

Carmila S.A. - Director of Spain



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Allison Sun

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Pieter Runneboom

Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst

* StÃ©phane Afonso

Invest Securities, Research Division - Financial Analyst of Real Estate



=====================

Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Carmila's 2022 annual results presentation. Let's get started with some key metrics and this year's achievements.



It has