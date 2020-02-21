Q4 2019 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Knut Pedersen - Catella AB - President and CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of the Catella Q4 results. Catella continues to grow, and total income increased by SEK63 million compared to Q4 last year. This is primarily driven by property investment management and principal investments. I will come back to the financials shortly. But first, I'll just give a brief overview of the Catella group.



Let's go to slide 2. We have now built a strong European platform. After the divestment of the business area banking, we have three remaining business areas, which is corporate finance; property investment management, which we call PIM; and equity, hedge, and fixed income funds.



The closing balance AUM was SEK171 billion, and total income in 2019 was SEK2.4 billion. There is an even distribution of income over the business areas, where property investment management is becoming increasingly important. Operating profit in 2019 amounted to SEK422 million.



Let's go to slide 3. What I want to comment on this slide is the decrease in AUM, 2019