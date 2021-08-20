Q2 2021 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Christoffer Abramson - Catella AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. We'd like to turn to page 3 to begin our presentation. Most of you, of course, know Catella quite well. And following our announcement recently to wind down IPM, Catella now has three property-focused business areas -- Property Investment Managements, Principal Investments, and Corporate Finance. Catella manages around SEK112 billion and its pan-European Property Investment Management business and as a leading adviser in corporate finance in several large European market.



Principal Investments, our newest business segment is where we invest our equity directly. And we now have close to SEK700 million of capital invested as of the second quarter of this year.



We want to reiterate, as we have done in previous quarters, that we are not a traditional property company. (inaudible) material long-term balance sheet exposures. We are still and will be, first and foremost, an investment partner and investment manager, where we now at times partner with equity.



