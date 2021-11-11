Q3 2021 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoffer Abramson - Catella AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. Why don't we move to page 3 to begin our presentation? Most of you know Catella quite well and that we operate within three property-focused business areas: property investment management, principal investments, and corporate finance.



Catella manages on SEK112 billion in its pan-European property investment management business and as a leading adviser in corporate finance in several large European markets. In principal investments, where we invest our equity directly, has close to SEK800 million of capital invested as of the third quarter with a growing number of partnership platforms.



So let's move to page 4 for the key operational highlights during the third quarter. From a group perspective, we continue to deliver strong underlying growth and