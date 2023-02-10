Q4 2022 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoffer Abramson - Catella AB - President & CEO



And welcome to Catella's Q4 and year-end report. In addition to myself, Christoffer Abramson, with me today are Mattias Brodin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michel Fischier, Head of Investor Relations and Communications.



We'll try to present the results for about half an hour, and then we'll open up for Q&A as usual.



So let's start the presentation on Page 3 with a brief overview of Catella, although most of you are likely familiar with our strategy and operations by now.



Catella operates in three property-focused business areas: investment management, principal Investments, and corporate finance. We manage over SEK140 billion in our pan-European investment management platform; about 75% of the assets under management, AUM, are managed in property funds; and the other parts are a significant number of asset management mandates across Europe.



Principal investments is where we invest our own equity into a broad and diversified portfolio of European investment projects together with partners.



