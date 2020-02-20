Q4 2019 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the Catena Fastigheter Q4 2019 Report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Benny ThÃ¶gersen. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Benny ThÃ¶gersen;Chief Executive Officer -



Okay. Thank you. I'm Benny ThÃ¶gersen speaking. I would like to go to Slide 2 where we see the contents of today's presentation. We will walk our way through this agenda and the topics. And please go to Slide 3, Highlights. The year was overall very satisfying, specifically on the backdrop of several major development projects announced throughout the year. We retain our focus on development projects and acknowledge high demand from existing as well from potential new customers. Profit from property management has increased by 10% year-over-year and that kind of translates that hard work pays off. The Board has decided on a proposed dividend of SEK 6.50 per share and up from SEK 5.75 last year.



Despite the forthcoming slower pace in the global