Q2 2020 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Benny ThÃ¶gersen - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Thank you. And please move ahead to Slide 2. I would like to welcome you all to today's presentation of Catena and the interim report January-June 2020.



Today will be a little bit larger team than normally, and I would like to introduce Sofie Bennsten, our CFO. We have Anna Wallander, our Sustainability Manager; and Peter Andersson.



Please move on to Slide 3. Here, you see the content, and I will -- we will walk your way through the topics. And we could then move on to Slide 4. Some highlights. Against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Catena delivered a strong and resilient second quarter with the numbers overall satisfying. They were so critically important supply chain industry, the swift