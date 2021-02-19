Q4 2020 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Catena Fastigheter Q4 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, JÃ¶rgen Eriksson; and CFO, Sofie Bennsten. Please go ahead with your meeting.



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this audio cast. We have on Slide 3, we have the content of today's presentation, and we will end up with some questions and answers. Please go forward to Slide 4.



It's been a remarkable year, firstly, because of the ongoing pandemic situation and the torment it's inflicted on the world health and economy; and secondly, because we have been able to deliver stronger results than ever before.



Year-to-date, our profit from property management has increased by 15% year-over-year, EPRA NRV has increased by 21% to SEK 245 per share, partly because of revaluation gains of 7% on the back of strong investor demand and well-executed development projects. The Board proposes