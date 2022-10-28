Q3 2022 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Catena Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to JÃ¶rgen Eriksson. Please go ahead.



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call. And operator, please proceed to the next slide.



In today's presentation, we will start off by giving a short summary of the latest quarter, followed by a short overview of our customers and our property portfolio. We will then proceed to the business update, where we will touch on our current growth initiatives. Sofie and David will then walk through the numbers in the financial update, and we will then open up for a Q&A.



Next slide, please. So first of all, it's a changing world, but we are standing very, very strong. So I'm happy to report continued growth and a very strong financial position with record low LTV as we are passing the 9-month mark for 2022. We registered