Q4 2022 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, everyone, and welcome to this Q4 presentation. Please proceed to next slide. In today's presentation, we will start off by giving a short summary of the latest quarter followed by a short overview of our customers and property portfolio, we will then proceed to the business update, where we will touch upon our current growth initiatives. Sofie and David will then walk through the numbers in the financial update, and we will then open up for Q&A.



Next slide please. As we close the books on 2022 everyone can agree, it's been a turbulent year, fastly shifting macro trends driven by the war in Ukraine and energy crisis in Europe has put large pressure on the economy as a whole. Despite this Catena has ended the year and stronger position than ever with an optimized prime asset portfolio, new existing projects within new development, and a resilient