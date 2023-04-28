Q1 2023 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Catena Q1 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, JÃ¶rgen Eriksson; CFO, Sofie Bennsten; and Chief Treasury Officer, David SilvesjÃ¶. Please go ahead.



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to this conference call for Q1 2023. We start off by giving a short summary of the first quarter, followed by a short overview of our business. We will then proceed to the business update, where we will touch upon our current growth initiatives. Sofie and David will then walk through the numbers in the financial update, and we will then open up for the Q&A.



Next slide, please. Starting off with the summary of the first quarter. We continue to report rental income growth driven by acquisitions, projects and a stronger like-for-like numbers, driven by our CPI-linked contracts. We also report a very strong letting ratio of 97.5% and the LTV at 35%, gives us a lot of opportunities going forward. The transaction of 2 ICA assets were closed