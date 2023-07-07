Q2 2023 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hi, everyone, and welcome to this report call. In today's presentation, we will start off by giving a short summary of the second quarter, followed by a short overview of our business. We will then proceed to the business update, where we will touch upon our current growth initiatives. Sofie and David will then guide you through the numbers in the financial update and sustainability, and we will then end up with a Q&A.



Next slide, please. Starting off with a summary of the half year period, we continue to report rental income growth, driven by acquisitions, projects and a stronger like-for-like numbers, driven by our CPI-linked contracts. We received a confirmed credit rating of BBB- from Fitch