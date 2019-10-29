Q3 2019 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Mersen Conference -- the Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call, with Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner.



Please go ahead, gentleman.



Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen S.A. - CFO and Group VP of Finance & Administration



Hello. And I would like to welcome you to this conf call organized on the occasion of the publication of the third quarter 2019 revenue publication. I'd like to make a few comments on the publication and then we'll be able to answer your questions, Luc Themelin and myself.



If we were to remember one, single point of this publication, this would be the good performance of the third quarter, in line with our expectations, amidst a turbulent macroeconomic environment, with an unfavorable chemicals phasing off of projects. And now with -- the Group generated revenues of EUR 234 million in the third quarter, with a growth of 5% -- I'm talking about a reported growth -- and 2.5% on a like-for-like basis. We are benefiting from a stronger dollar than last year.



Now let's have a look at the geographical zones.