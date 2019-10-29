Oct 29, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Mersen Conference -- the Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call, with Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner.
Please go ahead, gentleman.
Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen S.A. - CFO and Group VP of Finance & Administration
Hello. And I would like to welcome you to this conf call organized on the occasion of the publication of the third quarter 2019 revenue publication. I'd like to make a few comments on the publication and then we'll be able to answer your questions, Luc Themelin and myself.
If we were to remember one, single point of this publication, this would be the good performance of the third quarter, in line with our expectations, amidst a turbulent macroeconomic environment, with an unfavorable chemicals phasing off of projects. And now with -- the Group generated revenues of EUR 234 million in the third quarter, with a growth of 5% -- I'm talking about a reported growth -- and 2.5% on a like-for-like basis. We are benefiting from a stronger dollar than last year.
Now let's have a look at the geographical zones.
Q3 2019 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...