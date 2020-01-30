Full Year 2019 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen S.A. - CFO and Group VP of Finance & Administration



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to announce the annual sales of Mersen Group for 2019. So I'll give some comments on the publication. And Luc Themelin and myself will take your questions afterwards.



I'll start with some highlights for the year 2019. First of all, for the third year running, we have achieved sustained growth, with sales reaching EUR 950 million, which is 8.2% growth in published figures. As for organic growth, it's at 4.1%, which is in line with our targets.



Secondly, growth was lower toward the end of the year, given a certain phasing of orders in the chemical businesses and also due to a sluggish electrical distribution in the U.S.



And my third point, the group made strategic purchases during the year, which has positioned us well for the medium and short term. So I'll talk to you about those