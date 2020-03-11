Full Year 2019 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and thanks, first of all, to all of the people present here in the room with us. We've all taken the necessary precautions given the current health situation. Now we do have many people connected via the webcast. So what we will do is that we will first have Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner giving their presentations, and then we will take questions from the room. And those who are connected via the webcast can send their questions at any time, in fact, via a text message to the number that's displayed on the platform, and then we will address their questions. Thank you very much.



Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome all of you, those who are here and those who are connected from afar. So we'll be talking to you about our results of 2019. But before we hear the figures from Thomas, let me give you some background of the past 3, 4 years because we have had some very fine performances in the past years. So it's always interesting to look back a bit.



So our strategic objectives have been