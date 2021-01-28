Full Year 2020 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

We have CEO, Luc Themelin; and CFO, Thomas Baumgartner. First of all, I would like to wish you all a excellent 2021. So I will first-hand over to Luc Themelin, our CEO; and then we'll hear from Thomas Baumgartner, our CFO, who will comment on the figures. Luc?



Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and I'm happy to announce some recent good news for the group. The year ended better than expected in terms of sales, thanks to recovery in sustainable development markets, especially solar energy and as well as electronics. And those will soon be used for electric vehicles.



As you may know, we signed a large contract with the German company, Marquardt, a supplier for electronic vehicles. This is an important move forward for the group, demonstrating the interest of our clients for our specialized products in this field.



Not surprisingly, the activities in the aeronautics market were greatly impacted. It accounted for