Q4 2021 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO & Director



All right. Hello, everyone. So what a pleasure to see you again in this room, although some people are, of course, connected remotely. And so it's a 2 years to the day in this same room that we last saw each other. So thank you so much for being here with us and for connecting remotely, and we will present Mersen's 2021 results.



So of course, I must say a few words about the World News, which is obviously on all of our minds, and you probably have some questions about the group's position in the conflict zone. But we have no plans, we have no staff. So on that side as concerns Mersen, things are fine. Although on the human side, of course, they are not.



So today, we'll be presenting our results for 2021 and guidance for 2022 and the outlook through 2025. But we will not, in the current presentation, be talking about any effects of the crisis in Ukraine. But of course, if things last for too long, then there could be consequences. So we'll be talking to you about where we've been investing, where our markets are headed. And so we -- this is