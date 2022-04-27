Q1 2022 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) First question from Stephen Benhamou of BNP Paribas.- BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - AnalystI have 2 questions, please. First of all, those are good results, but it seems that your guidance seems rather prudent. That's my first question.Now with electrical distribution trending upwards strongly, can you tell us what you expect to see in terms of margins?- Mersen SA - CFO and Group VP of Finance & AdministrationWell, I don't know if we're being so prudent. In fact, if you look at sales, in fact a year ago, the first quarter had been relatively low. It's true. And so it's true that it's difficult to predict across the year. But as Luc has said, well, the situation in Ukraine could perhaps have an impact on process industries. So perhaps that explains our prudence.Now electrical