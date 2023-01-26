Q4 2022 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Thank you. Hello. I'll be reporting a few words of introduction to present the highlights of the past quarter and the past year. Obviously, the symbolic milestone of EUR 1 billion in sales has been passed in 2022. And this is a great satisfaction for us at Mersen, and we haven't finished yet.



Our growth markets were once again major contributors to growth, in particular, solar this year, which exceeded EUR 100 million in sales; wind power, which exceeded EUR 50 million; and electric vehicles, above the EUR 20 million mark; and semiconductors for silicon and silicon carbide, over EUR 110 million.



The year was also marked by a very good performance in the process industries for both divisions. And thanks to these performances, which validate our strategy, we expect