Full Year 2022 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you so much, everyone, who's joined us. Some of you had to walk here in fact. So we are waiting for the green light from the control center. Hope everyone is okay. I hope you can all hear me. Sorry, my voice is a bit scratchy this morning. Okay. So while we're waiting to get started, we'll let you admire the wafers and transistors. Are we ready to go? Okay. Let's go.



So I will kick off with a few slides before I hand over to Thomas, who will talk to you about our very fine results for 2022. We're trying to be modest, but we are quite proud. So he will also give you some guidance for 2023. And as you saw the press release yesterday, so there are some very interesting things coming our way at Mersen and I'll come back after Thomas gives you the figures for 2022 to talk to you about our outlook.



So here's to give you a little bit of a background on our progress since 2018. So you can see the rising sales figures. Of course, there was the tough year of 2020. But before 2019, you can see we were heading towards EUR 1 billion. So we had to