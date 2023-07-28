Q2 2023 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Mersen 2023 Half Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this session will be recorded. It will be led by Mr. Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer; and Thomas Baumgartner, Chief Financial Officer.



I will now hand over to VÃ©ronique Boca. The floor is yours.



VÃ©ronique Boca - Mersen S.A. - VP - Communication



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this conference call. The press release as well as today's presentation and the half year report are all available on our website. As you were just told at the end of the presentation, Luc and Thomas will be available to answer your questions, either directly on the conference call or by using the chat. You can put all your questions through the chat as we go. Without further ado, I'm going to hand over to Luc Themelin.



Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, VÃ©ronique, and good morning, everyone. It has been a remarkable half year for Mersen, also a semester rich in